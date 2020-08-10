Lebanon County man charged with trafficking counterfeit drugs

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Stefan Knoche, 55, of Lebanon, was charged by Criminal Information with trafficking in counterfeit drugs.

According to David Freed, U.S. Attorney, the information alleges that Knoche intentionally trafficked drugs that he knew contained counterfeit marks of pharmaceutical manufacturers Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche Holding AG between May 23, 2017 and April 12, 2018.

Allegedly, Knoche knowingly trafficked counterfeit Viagra, Aurogra, Xanax, Levitra, Cialis, and Valium, all using counterfeit trademarks of their respective companies.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised released following imprisonment, and a fine.

