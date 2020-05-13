Lebanon County moving forward with plan to enter ‘yellow phase’

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the decision for some Pennsylvania counties forcefully moving to the yellow phase remains in flux, Lebanon County appears steadfast and has now offered guidelines for the unsanctioned transition.

Gov. Wolf previously threatened that counties planning to move ahead of his three-part plan could see funding withheld and businesses losing licenses.

Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) has noted his support for Lebanon County officials moving to the yellow phase. He believes that the county has successfully worked together as a community to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 in the area, and meets the requirements to enter.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has also stated it will not prosecute businesses that reopen Friday, May 15.

Below are the governor’s office guidelines for the yellow phase that Diamond says Lebanon County will follow:

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework must continue where feasible.

Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders.

Child care open complying with guidance.

Congregate care and prison restrictions in place.

Schools remain closed for in-person instruction.

Social Restrictions

Stay-at-Home Order lifted for aggressive mitigation.

Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited.

In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable.

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed.

Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only.

All businesses must follow Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning.

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.

Top Stories: