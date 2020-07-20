Lebanon County offering free COVID-19 testing sites

Novel coronavirus concept. Professional doctor or lab technician testing vibe of novel (new) corona virus in lab, identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, medical and healthcare.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County is offering free COVID-19 mass testing sites throughout the next few weeks.

“We are so pleased that local organizations are providing this clinic, at no cost, to Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable and we are continuing our work to meet that challenge. The department is happy to support this initiative, and others like it, to make sure anyone can get tested if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Residents who want to be tested need to bring a valid form of I.D. and will be tested on a first come, first-serve basis. The testing sites will be held on the following dates and locations:

July 21, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., River of Life Church- 825 N. 7 th St, Lebanon, PA

St, Lebanon, PA July 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Living Christian Church- 370 N. 7 th St, Lebanon, PA

St, Lebanon, PA July 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Village Apartments- 201 Village Dr, Lebanon, PA

July 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Optimist Park- 1400 Elder St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict the Abbot Church- 1300 Lehman St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 125 N 7 th St, Lebanon, PA

St, Lebanon, PA Aug. 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Welsh Mountain Health Center- 920 Church St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd- 1500 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Walnut Street Park- 193 Walnut Street, Lebanon, PA

The Department of Health says adding these locations to those already offered by hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), health clinics and other locations significantly expands the testing network in the state.

For more information about these testing sites, call 717-272-2700.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s testing sites, including a map of the sites available in Pennsylvania, is listed on the department’s website.

