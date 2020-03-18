Lebanon County Police sign Mutual Aid Agreement

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County District Attorney announces a county wide Mutual Aid Agreement to help police departments amidst concerns due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, the municipal police departments of Lebanon County each signed a mutual agreement that grants jurisdiction for each department in case the virus outbreak affects the number of officers available. The agreement allows enforcement of all laws beyond the individual department’s municipality.

“It’s important for our community to know that the police are, and always will be available to protect them, especially in stressful times such as these. The mutual aid agreement ensures the full and thorough protection of law enforcement to all areas of Lebanon County, no matter how the ongoing COVID-19 situation develops. The message we want to give to our citizens is the police are prepared and ready no matter what,” District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said.

The Pennsylvania State Police also agreed to assist any local departments if needed.