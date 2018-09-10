Lebanon County prison guard charged with smuggling drugs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - A guard at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility was arrested after police said he was paid to smuggle drugs.

Patricio Bernal, 21, of Lebanon, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a correctional institute, and related charges.

State police said Bernal smuggled methamphetamine, suboxone, and naloxone into the prison on Sept. 3 and at least one other occasion.

Police also charged three co-defendants. They said Julie Keller supplied the drugs to one of her two sons, Jacob Keller, and he delivered them to Bernal.

Bernal then delivered the drugs to Julie Keller's other son, Jonathan Keller, an inmate at the prison. Jonathan Keller distributed the drugs to fellow inmates and organized the payments from their families and friends to his mother, police said.

Police said they searched Julie Keller's home in Swatara Township and found heroin, meth, and other drugs on Sept. 5.

Julie and Jacob Keller are charged with drug and contraband offenses. Julie Keller was sent to the prison on $100,000 cash bail. Jacob Keller was jailed on a probation violation.

Charges against Jonathan Keller are pending. He is serving a sentence for unrelated charges.