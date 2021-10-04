Lebanon County seeking bids for $40 million 911 call center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County is looking for bids to build a $40 million new 911 call center.

The current 911 center is operating out of the Lebanon County Courthouse without adequate space for all emergency responders. County Administrator Jamie Wolgemuth says the population in the county is increasing and to provide the best response for emergencies, a new center is needed. Bids are now being accepted for the building that will also include a new hazardous materials team station, improving another section of Lebanon.

“It is by far, the largest project the County of Lebanon has ever undertaken but this is one of the most important facilities, if not the most important,” Wolgemuth said.

The county plans to review the bids in early Nov. The center is anticipated to be completed by early March.