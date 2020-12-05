Lebanon County sells city’s share of courthouse for $2.25 million

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The county and city of Lebanon will no longer share an administrative building. On Thursday evening, Lebanon County commissioners approved a $2.25 million purchase of the city’s share of the county courthouse.
The city plans to buy HACC’s building downtown and eventually move into that facility in 2022.
The mayor says this is more complex than the county and city needing more space to conduct their respective duties.
“The main reason is to help revitalization of the downtown,” Mayor Shelly Capello (R-Lebanon) said.
She says this decision will hopefully increase foot traffic downtown and help local businesses succeed.
TOP STORIES
- Amazon releasing new communication network by end of year
- Lycoming County couple arrested for sustained child abuse of eight children
- US House passes historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level
- Police: Lancaster man kidnapped 13-year-old girl from Indiana, and brought her back to assault her
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,763 new cases, 398,600 total as of Dec. 4, 2020