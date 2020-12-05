Lebanon County sells city’s share of courthouse for $2.25 million

Lebanon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The county and city of Lebanon will no longer share an administrative building. On Thursday evening, Lebanon County commissioners approved a $2.25 million purchase of the city’s share of the county courthouse.

The city plans to buy HACC’s building downtown and eventually move into that facility in 2022.

The mayor says this is more complex than the county and city needing more space to conduct their respective duties.

“The main reason is to help revitalization of the downtown,” Mayor Shelly Capello (R-Lebanon) said.

She says this decision will hopefully increase foot traffic downtown and help local businesses succeed.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss