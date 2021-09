LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A $3 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Lebanon County! Cider Sub Express Inc., on Cumberland Street, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning $3 Million Extravaganza ticket.

The Extravaganza scratch-off ticket is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Learn more about the game by clicking here.