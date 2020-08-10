Lebanon County sues Wolf, hearing to be held today

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A hearing on the Lebanon County lawsuit against the Wolf Administration for withholding funds is happening today.

Last month Governor Wolf said the county made itself ineligible for nearly $13 million in federal funding when it moved to reopen without his approval.

The governor says that decision violated the law but, the county argues the governor does not have that power.

“Don’t come and say you want something from the state when you haven’t followed the rules. There are consequences,” Wolf said at a news conference last month.

Republicans also allege Lebanon commissioners voted for only county offices to reopen not private businesses.

Today’s hearing is happening at 2 p.m.

