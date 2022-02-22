LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County has a new Commissioner.

Michael Kuhn was sworn into office on Tuesday. He replaces Bill Ames who died in December due to complications with COVID. Lebanon County’s Board of Judges unanimously selected Kuhn. He is Director of Development at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital where he’s worked for 36 years. He also spent 28 years on the Lebanon School Board.

“I feel like I have an obligation to Bill Ames because he was elected to this seat and he’s no longer here. So, I need to always consider what Bill would do but again the larger picture is to consider what’s in the best interest of Lebanon County and all of our citizens,” Kuhn said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Kuhn will serve the rest of Ames’ term which ends Jan. 1, 2024.