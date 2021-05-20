Lebanon County the latest to see rise of illegal off-road vehicles on the streets

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You have heard about it in Dauphin and Lancaster Counties, now the City of Lebanon says it’s seeing more dirt bikes and ATVs illegally riding on the streets.

Police say some bikes are allowed on the roads, but many are not properly licensed and registered. They also say riders often ignore traffic laws, putting everyone’s safety at risk.

“Proper registration of the vehicle, proper licensing of the operator, and follow the traffic law,” Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner said. “They are our three main goals with putting this information out.”

If you see someone riding a bike or ATV that shouldn’t be on the road, you are asked to contact police. You can remain anonymous if you wish.