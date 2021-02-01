Lebanon County urges drivers to stay off roads amidst “treacherous” roadway conditions

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The snowfall continues to come down steadily outside Lebanon County’s Department of Emergency Services — and has not let up over the past several hours.

Dispatchers tell abc27 News a tractor-trailer jackknifed around 9:30 a.m. on Monday on 934-South near Royer Lane in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatchers in the county, crews finished moving the tractor-trailer to the side of the road. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, another tractor-trailer went over the guard rail on I-81 North right before Exit 85A overnight, the exit for 934-South toward Annville.

The tractor-trailer involved in that incident is still along that roadway and one person was reportedly injured in that accident.

As one can imagine, the major roads are easier to travel than secondary roads throughout the Midstate.

“I think yesterday when the snow started up, first there were some fender benders — which always happens in the first hour or two of these storms no matter how many we get — and then things start of tailed off and slow down. This morning driving was a little treacherous but a lot of people did stay home,” explains Jamie Wolgemuth, chief public information officer for Lebanon County.

Lebanon County and city government offices remained closed on Monday. Officials will reassess the conditions Monday evening to decide whether or not they’ll reopen on Tuesday.

Many businesses are closed throughout the county, as well.