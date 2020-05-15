Lebanon County votes to enter ‘yellow phase’ without governor’s approval

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Friday for a resolution to move the county into the ‘yellow phase’ of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan, effective immediately.

The vote flies in the face of the governor’s threat that counties could lose funding and businesses could lose licenses. Nonetheless, Lebanon County remained firm in reopening.

Moving to the yellow phase is not necessarily a call or demand for businesses to reopen but needed for the county to expand some services on a limited basis. Businesses could still be liable if they defy Wolf’s shutdown order.

County offices at the municipal building will expand in-person services starting Monday, May 18.

Wolf released a list of a dozen more counties that will enter the yellow phase on May 22. Although several Midstate counties were noted, Lebanon was excluded and will remain in the red phase in the meantime.

