MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County woman was scammed out of over $136,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, unknown person(s) gained access to the 73-year-old victim’s computer after claiming they were computer specialists.

The victim was instructed to wire money to protect their funds when State Police say $136,070 was stolen from them.

The Federal Trade Commission reminds residents never to give personal or financial information in response to a request that they didn’t expect.