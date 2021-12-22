Lebanon County woman sentenced 17-47 years for abusing, neglecting children

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM — A Lebanon County woman is head to prison for abusing her five adopted children. Both Stephanie Duncan and Robert Duncan were charged back in February this year after one of the children almost died.

Officials say after investigating, they found the couple abused and neglected all of the children.

A judge sentenced Stephanie to 17 to 47 years. Plus, she will not be allowed contact with any children for the full maximum sentence of 47 years. Robert Duncan was sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison back in October.

