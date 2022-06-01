LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County woman convicted for the death of a 12-year-old boy faces sentencing on Wednesday. Authorities say the child was starved and beaten before his death two years ago.

In March, Kimberly Mauerer was found guilty of homicide in the 2020 death of Max Schollenberger. Maurer had been supposedly acting as the boy’s mother figure.

On the day of Schollenberger’s death, Annville Township Police were called to the home on White Oak Street for a reporter of a deceased boy. The doctor who completed the autopsy says he believes Schollenberger died of a combination of blunt force trauma to the head, malnutrition, and starvation.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

In September of 2020, four months after Schollenberger’s death, authorities accused his father, Scott Schollenberger, and Maurer of keeping the young boy in a dark room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well. Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite Maurer’s attornies efforts to argue that the boy’s father orchestrated the abuse and death, Maurer was found guilty and the Lebanon County District Attorney says Maurer faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Maurer’s sentencing will be held in the Lebanon County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. abc27’s Taylor Tosheff is at the courthouse and will continue to provide updates as the sentencing unfolds.

Maurer walking into the courthouse:

Schollenberger’s death impacted the community. In May of this year, it was announced that a new playground is coming to Annville Elementary School to honor the boy.

Through the support of two state senators, the Annville-Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build Max’s Place Playground. The district hopes to have the playground installed for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.