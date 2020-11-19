Lebanon couple arrested for endangering the welfare of their 3-month-old child

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a Lebanon couple has been arrested for endangering the welfare of their 3-month-old infant child.

On April 21, 2020, Jessica Glant took her 3-month-old infant to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of a fever. Her partner and the infant’s father, Rafael Sanchez, was under medical care related to contracting COVID-19.

Upon examination by medical personnel, the victim’s x-ray showed multiple healing bilateral fractures to the ribcage and doctors observed bruising to the baby’s abdomen. Following transportation to the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, doctors found additional injuries including fractures to both femurs, both tibias and the left clavicle.

Experts determined that the infant would have been in substantial pain and distress from this abuse.

“Our investigation determined that this infant suffered approximately 20 bone fractures while in the care and custody of the defendants – it’s unconscionable,” said Shapiro.

The OAG investigation consulted with medical experts in child abuse injuries and conducted an in-depth review of the child’s medical history. It was determined that the injuries were consistent with child abuse. As a result, the infant was removed from the custody of Glant and Sanchez by county child protective services while treatments are continued.

Investigators also determined that Glant and Sanchez were the infant’s exclusive caregivers during the period between the birth of the child and the discovery of the injuries. Neither parent sought medical care for the infant.

“My office will hold these defendants accountable and continue to protect those who are the most vulnerable across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro added.

Reports of child abuse should be sent to OAG Safe2Say Something (844) 723-2729 or the PA ChildLine 1-800-932-0313.