Lebanon couple charged with Criminal Homicide after boy found dead; press conference scheduled Monday

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf has announced a press conference Monday to discuss charges against a couple who are charged with the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Scott Schollenberger Jr., the child’s biological father, and Kimberly Maurer, the child’s stepmother, are both in custody and are being held without bail. Both individuals are being charged with Criminal Homicide, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Conspiracy.

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police Department (ATPD) officers responded to 30 South White Oak Street in Annville, Lebanon County for a report of a deceased 12-year-old boy. The initial police officers who responded to the scene immediately requested assistance with the investigation from the Lebanon County Detective Bureau due to the horrific conditions they discovered inside the residence.

The living conditions observed by ATPD officers and detectives found living conditions at the home to be deplorable.

Detectives found the child completely naked and sprawled across the bed. Both the bed and the victim’s body were completely covered in fecal matter. Claw marks appeared on the child’s sheets. Detectives could smell the fecal matter from all rooms on the second floor of the house.

There were no lights in the bedroom, and all windows were sealed off with shades. The door contained three metal hooks, which the investigation revealed were installed by the child’s parents to lock the child in his room.

A press conference will be held Monday at 10 A.M. in the front lobby of the Lebanon County Courthouse. Anyone who is attending is asked to arrive 30 minutes early to pass through COVID screening and set up. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.

The press conference will be streamed live on the abc27 Digital Now Center. You can watch it live here at 10 A.M.