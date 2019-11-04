Lebanon DA Arnold has surgery to remove brain tumor

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dave Arnold, the district attorney for Lebanon County and a candidate for state Senate, recently underwent a successful operation to remove a malignant brain tumor, his campaign announced Monday.
“Dave was diagnosed last Tuesday with a brain tumor and underwent successful surgery on Thursday at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center,” his campaign said in a statement. “Dave is at home resting comfortably. He will be off work and the campaign trail for a brief period of time but will be returning to both soon.”
Doctors believe Arnold’s prognosis for a full recovery is excellent, his campaign said.
Arnold is the Republican nominee in a special election for the 48th Senatorial District which includes all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York county. The election is scheduled for Jan. 14.