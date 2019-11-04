Lebanon DA Arnold has surgery to remove brain tumor

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dave Arnold, the district attorney for Lebanon County and a candidate for state Senate, recently underwent a successful operation to remove a malignant brain tumor, his campaign announced Monday.

“Dave was diagnosed last Tuesday with a brain tumor and underwent successful surgery on Thursday at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center,” his campaign said in a statement. “Dave is at home resting comfortably. He will be off work and the campaign trail for a brief period of time but will be returning to both soon.”

Doctors believe Arnold’s prognosis for a full recovery is excellent, his campaign said.

Arnold is the Republican nominee in a special election for the 48th Senatorial District which includes all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York county. The election is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.