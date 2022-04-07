LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County District Attorney’s office released more information about the shooting of three Lebanon City police officers.

Lieutenant William Lebo was shot and killed, and two other officers were wounded, while responding to a domestic disturbance last week on March 31. Lieutenant Lebo had been with the Lebanon City Police Department for 40 years and was one month away from retirement.

On Saturday first responders from across the state escorted Lt. Lebo’s body from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown back home to Lebanon City. Hundreds lined the streets for the procession as his flag-draped casket was transported by his fellow officers.

Officials have not yet released any updates on the conditions of the other two officers injured in Thursday’s shooting. Both were transported to area hospitals where they were in critical but stable condition and stable condition, respectively.

A celebration of life honoring Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo will be held at The Giant Center in Hershey. According to Lt. Lebo’s obituary, the event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8. Details regarding attendance were not immediately released to the public.

In a message posted on Facebook, Lora Lebo says her family is “comforted by the presence of his fellow officers, who have selflessly stood watch to comfort us, keep us safe, tell ‘Bill stories’ and let us know that we are not alone.”

