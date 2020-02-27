Lebanon father needs kidney donation

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A local father has been suffering for years from a failing kidney and needs a transplant before he’s forced to go on dialysis.

Michael McSherry of Lebanon, was just 18-years-old when he spent over a week in the hospital for food poisoning. After being sent home he was still having severe pain in his right side. That’s when doctors did further testing that revealed an issue with his kidneys.

In 2006 Michael was sent to see a kidney specialist. They found that he was born with just one kidney that was never discovered.

Since the discovery Michael has regularly been going to a kidney doctor in Lancaster.

For the last few years, he’s been in and out of hospitals for weeks on end, suffering, while also trying to be around for his wife Renee and 3-year-old daughter Michelle.







In 2018 Michael was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure. Now, he’s left with just 7% function in the kidney and on the verge of being put on dialysis.

His family has been supportive and by his side through the 14 years of suffering, but Michael’s biggest fear is leaving his daughter with no father.

“If I don’t go on dialysis I have a better chance of living longer. It’s better to get a living donor because the kidney can last longer,” Michael said.

Michael is trying to find a living kidney donor with type O blood. People with type O blood can give to any blood type, but can only receive type O blood in return which makes it hard to find.

He’s been on the list for a kidney transplant at UPMC for two years.

Michael says there is a simple blood test that someone can do to see if they would be eligible to donate.

A donor must be 18 or older and can remain anonymous. If possible donors are interested in helping Michael get a new kidney they can call UPMC at 717-237-8825 and give his name.

People may also email Michael directly at mmcsherry6975@hotmail.com.