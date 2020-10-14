Lebanon High School shifts to remote learning after several coronavirus positives

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon School District announced Tuesday that the high school will be moving to remote learning until Thursday, Oct. 22 after discovering a “moderate” increase of coronavirus positives.

The district says that the high school is following Pennsylvania Health and Education Department recommendations by closing its building after seeing “two to four positive cases.” The decision to move to remote learning was ultimately reached after consulting with medical experts.

All extra-curricular activities at the high school have been postponed as a result. The district noted that attendance for all students, starting from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, is mandatory.

The district asks that everyone continue mitigation efforts by wash your hands frequently; wear a mask or face covering; maintain social distancing; avoid large gatherings, especially those where participants are not social distancing or wearing face coverings; conduct screenings of your children at home each day; and if your child is sick, keep him or her home.

Top News