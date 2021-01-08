Lebanon homicide suspect arrested in York County for Nov. shooting charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of a homicide suspect from a November shooting.
Andres Rodriguez, a 23-year-old Newmanstown resident, was arrested Thursday afternoon after being found in a hotel in the 100 block of Limekiln Road, Fairview Township, York County.
Rodriguez is charged with homicide for the fatal shooting of a man near the intersection of Chapel and South Seventh Streets on Nov. 27, 2020.
“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with violent crimes to justice no matter where or how they flee,” says Pane. “We give these types of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”
