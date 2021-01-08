Lebanon homicide suspect arrested in York County for Nov. shooting charges

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of a homicide suspect from a November shooting.

Andres Rodriguez, a 23-year-old Newmanstown resident, was arrested Thursday afternoon after being found in a hotel in the 100 block of Limekiln Road, Fairview Township, York County.

Rodriguez is charged with homicide for the fatal shooting of a man near the intersection of Chapel and South Seventh Streets on Nov. 27, 2020.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with violent crimes to justice no matter where or how they flee,” says Pane. “We give these types of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker will face justice.”