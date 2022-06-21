LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone with a chair and broom.

Lebanon Police say Angel Rodriguez-Serrano was charged with simple assault (domestic violence related) after an incident on the evening of June 18. Police say Rodriguez-Serrano allegedly assaulted the victim with a plastic chair and broom handle, causing injury to her arm, wrists, and forehead.

The victim was transported to an area medical facility for evaluation.

Rodriguez-Serrano was apprehended and arraigned before MDJ Maria Dissinger and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 23.