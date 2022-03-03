HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Lebanon County man of drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Jelson Manuel De La Cruz-Caba, 30, of Lebanon was indicted with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl on July 20, 2021, according to a release.

Cruz-Caba has also been charged with possessing a nine-millimeter Baretta handgun in assisting with drug trafficking. These charges were investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The maximum penalty for this offense is up to life in prison. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the federal sentencing guidelines.

Cruz-Caba is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.