Lebanon man killed in shooting Friday morning after argument at party

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Friday morning a 38-year-old man was shot after being involved in an argument on Chapel Street just south of Cumberland Street, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

The man, a resident of Lebanon, was transported to a local medical facility where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police learned there was a party at 710 Cumberland Street, first floor where an argument broke out and a fight occurred on Chapel Street where the shooting followed.

Police recovered shell casing from the scene and are securing video surveillance from the surrounding area.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717- 270-9800.