Lebanon man pleads guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania SPCA announced on Thursday, January 27 that a Lebanon County man entered an open guilty plea to 16 counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday, Jan 19.

Steven Alston was arrested back in October of 2020 after a search warrant to his property was issued, The charges, arising from the removal of 34 dogs from Alston’s property, including 14 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The felony charges against Alston stem from him cutting the years of seven Presa Canario-type puppies with scissors without anesthesia, as well as the prolonged suffering of a German shepherd who is named Sway. Alston is also charged with the deaths of three dogs on the property who had died from their untreated injuries.

“The suffering of these animals was apparent from their bloodied and infected ears to Sway who was clinging to life,” Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement said. “We are proud to not only bring justice to these innocent souls but to put them on the path to a bright future where they will never again be victims of such horrific acts.”

Judge John C Tylwalk, who was the judge who accepted the plea, sentenced Alston to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 23 months of incarceration, followed by two years of probation.