HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance despite being employed at the time.

Luis Mercado, 44, was employed as a poultry inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture when he falsely claimed he was unemployed due to the pandemic. He received benefits on the false claims and received, after reaffirming his unemployment status on a weekly basis, a total of $37,555.

Mercado pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud based on his course of conduct.