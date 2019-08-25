Lebanon man surrenders to police after shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man is behind bars, charged with shooting another man, after surrendering to police.

Lebanon police say around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of South Quince Street for a car crash.

When they got there, they found Feliciano Rodriguez, 20, of Lebanon, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. We’re told the driver of the car hit something in the street while driving Rodriguez to the hospital.

Police learned that Rodriguez was shot inside a home in the 500 block of Chestnut Street. Shortly after officers found Rodriguez, Carlos Barroso-Rodriguez, 25, also of Lebanon, surrendered.

According to police, Carlos Barroso-Rodriguez was identified as the person who shot Feliciano Rodriguez. The shooting happened after a domestic argument became physical. The handgun used was reported stolen by South Lebanon Township Police in 2016.

Feliciano Rodriguez is being treated for the gunshot wound. Carlos Barroso-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person and one count of receiving stolen property.