Lebanon man worked with one other to allegedly manufacture and deal “ghost guns”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were indicted on Jan. 5 by a federal grand jury and charged with manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license in Lebanon County.

Samuel Snader, Lebanon, and Hector Colon, Puerto Rico, allegedly worked together between Aug. 2021 and Jan. 2022 to acquire firearm parts for the purpose of manufacturing and commercially dealing Privately Made Firearms (PMFs), or “ghost guns.”

“Ghost guns are a danger to public safety all across Pennsylvania and we must close the loophole that allows them to be sold without a background check,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

According to the report, Snader allegedly would manufacture the PMFs that did not have serial numbers and make them untraceable by law enforcement after being assembled. Colon was allegedly in charge of locating potential buyers and directing them to Snader.

In total, the pair manufactured and sold at least 28 “ghost funs” and obtained around $27,600 as a result.

“As in this case, ghost guns are un-serialized and difficult to trace by law enforcement. They look, feel, and function like factory-made firearms, and are just as lethal in the wrong hands,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus. “We will do everything in our power to take illegal guns off the streets and prosecute those who are involved in their unlawful manufacture, trafficking, and possession.”

Snader has his initial appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and Colon will have his first appearance in the District of Puerto Rico in the near future.