LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The community continues to mourn the loss of a Lebanon City police officer who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, Lebanon officials, including the District Attorney’s office, held a press conference to discuss preliminary findings connected to the shooting.

Lieutenant William Lebo, 63, has been identified as the Lebanon City Police officer who was shot and killed during the incident. Two other officers sustained serious injuries, received emergency treatment, and are in stable but critical condition.

The two injured officers have been identified as Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler.

According to the release, police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon for a domestic incident, which was later determined a forcible Burglary. Upon entering the residence, Shaud fired a handgun multiple times at the four officers, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, who has been identified as Travis Shaud, 34, did not live in the residence. A family member of Shaud’s who did live in the home discovered Shaud had broken in and phoned law enforcement. According to the DA’s office, he has suffered from years-long mental health issues.

Officers returned fire, and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the injured officers then radioed for help, and while surrounding police departments were responding, the officers on scene performed life-saving measures on Lieutenant Lebo, to no avail. Lebo was set to retire on May 1 after 40 years of service.

“Every time an officer responds to a call, he risks his life. He responds knowing he may give the ultimate sacrifice for his community. The Lebanon City Police Department acter with utter bravery and every officer deserves to be commended for the fearless actions undertaken yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the City Police Department, and with the families of both the wounded and fallen,” said District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

Shaud had a past criminal history of domestic assaults and a Protection From Abuse order.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office continues to handle the investigation. Questions were not taken at the conference out of respect for the family of the wounded and killed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or the Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch by clicking here.

