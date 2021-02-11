Lebanon officials say there were no evidence child services ignored calls in Annville abuse case

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioners say they’re cooperating with the district attorney’s office following claims that neighbors called Children and Youth Services against Stephanie and Robert Duncan. At this time, there’s no evidence that Children and Youth Services ignored calls.

In a statement, county commissioners say dispatch records show that in 2019, there was a call made to local police, characterized by a “neighbor complaint,” but CYS was not part of that call. Commissioners also noted that once an adoption is granted, there is no follow up required, unless specified by the court.

“We absolutely as an agency feel completely heartbroken when we see things like this happen in our own community,” said Mike Ritter, deputy director of Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County.

Ritter says there are warning signs anyone can be on the lookout for when it comes to child abuse.

“With children, you may see things like mood swings that are extreme or see kids over time lose interest in particular activities, or seem to have long-standing personality changes,” said Ritter.

DVI of Lebanon County is working with multiple agencies and organizations in the county to prevent abuse.

“In Pennsylvania, yes we have mandated reporters, but everybody is considered a permissive reporter and so anybody who suspects child abuse at any time has the right to call a childline to report that,” said Ritter.

To contact the Pennsylvania Childline Hotline, call 1-800-932-0312