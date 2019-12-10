Lebanon photography therapy program to expand

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A program to help veterans in recovery is so successful that other VA’s are adopting it.

The Seeing Lens program is a 10-week photography class currently offered at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

“For me, it’s spiritual. I learned how to be in the moment,” veteran Patrick Dougherty said.

Dougherty and fellow veteran Corrin Mack say their newfound love for photography has given them a new look at life.

“Pictures can be deleted and there are certain things in your life that you can certainly go back and redo,” Mack said.

The two just finished the Lebanon VA Medical Center and Lebanon Valley College’s photography therapy program.

“Veterans not only get a skill out of it, but they learn to see themselves through the camera lens. They learn about themselves, what they’re capable of doing, but also about introspection,” instructor Amy Beth Cook said.

The program, which has been offered for around a year, is now serving as a model for other VA’s.

“We’re actually taking the program to three other VA’s: Northeast Ohio, Iowa, and Palo Alto. I think this is the initial spread and I think the reason it’s catching on is because of the dramatic results we’ve seen,” Cook said.

“Being able to be mindful and learning the techniques for mindfulness and being able to be in the now and existing in the present was something that is definitely life-changing,” Mack said.

Each session of the 10-week program is two hours. The next one is in January, with two offerings of the program by then.