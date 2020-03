LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A lot of families are spending more time together these days so Mancino’s Pizza in the Lebanon Valley Mall is offering a unique experience.

The pizza shop is suggesting that people make a pizza on their own so they are offering pizza making kits.

They say a family member in North Carolina came up with the idea and the owners thought it would be good to share it with customers in Lebanon County.

Mancino’s says a family size kit is $10 and a kids’ size kit is $6.