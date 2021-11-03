Lebanon Police announce homicide charges for alleged suspects in October shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another involved in an alleged homicide back in October.

Police have already arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaedyn Gaines with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide with additional charges pending. That suspect has been arraigned and is being held at Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The second suspect, Jayden Pagan, a 15-year-old has also been charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, robbery, and two other gun charges. Pagan has not been located and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-274-2054.