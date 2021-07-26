Lebanon Police arrest 23-year-old man for Friday morning shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Police have charged a 23-year-old man for an early morning shooting on Friday, July 23.

According to police, Anthony Canales of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police allege that when they arrived on scene, Canales and the victim, 20-year-old Richard Espaillat, were “playing with a loaded gun” while Canales was intoxicated and fired the gun at Espaillat, striking him in the head. Espaillat is recovering from the wound but remains in intensive care.

Canales is incarcerated at Lebanon County Correctional on $100,000 bail.