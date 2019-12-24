Lebanon police ID man struck, killed on Route 72

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a North Cornwall Township man who was struck and killed on Route 72 early Monday by a tractor-trailer that did not stop.

Lamont Stanley, 30, was struck near the Summit Street intersection around 6:30 a.m.

A witness reported Stanley was unclothed and lying on the street when he was hit by the northbound truck. The witness was unsure if the driver was aware he struck the pedestrian, Lebanon police said.

Before the man was struck, police were dispatched to the area after witnesses reported seeing an unclothed man acting strangely and running around the parking lot area of the Lebanon Plaza Mall.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information should call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.