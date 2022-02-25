LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police have made an arrest after a shooting on 8th Street left a man dead on Wednesday night.

Police have charged 18-year-old Jouse Ortiz Serrano with Homicide. Serrano was taken into custody on Friday night just after 7 p.m. He was arraigned and is now incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jean Alvarado Rosado. He died of his injuries at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

Lebanon Police allege that Rosado is a possible suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in December of 2021 on the 1000 block of Cumberland Street. Police say that the victim of that shooting is the father of Serrano. That investigation remains open.