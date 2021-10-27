Lebanon Police: possible argument led to shooting, overturned car crash leaves teen driver dead

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Police are investigating an incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30, police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on North 6th Street. Witnesses told police that an argument was heard on North 6th and Crowell Streets between people inside a car and people outside of it. Police say during the argument a shot was fired into the vehicle. The driver then drove south on 6th street, striking multiple parked vehicle cars before overturning on Arnold Street and coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver, a 16-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Upon investigation, police found a shell casing near the scene and that the victim has a single gunshot wound to the chest. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Witnesses say another person did flee from the vehicle.

Police are seeking information on the suspects that they believe to be two Hispanic males in their late teens or early twenties. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054.