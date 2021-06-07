Lebanon police report fatal accident involving infant

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian-involved accident has killed an infant in Lebanon on Monday morning.

According to police, a car came to a complete stop at a red light before turning left on to Lehman Street. A 28-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller was crossing Lehman Street when the vehicle struck her and her stroller.

The infant died as a result of the accident. The mother is currently recovering from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The incident is an on-going investigation with Lebanon police. They are asking that if anyone has any addition details on the incident to call 717-272-6611.