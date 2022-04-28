LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In February, a 13-year-old boy died in South Lebanon Township after he was involved in a shooting incident. Jason Rivera died of his gunshot wounds on February 15 after being transported to a local hospital.

Just over two months later, police are seeking more information on the shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Vine Street that killed Rivera.

At the time of the incident, officials did not disclose information on the suspects. But District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says her office will not stop until they find the killer.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Previously reported by abc27’s Taylor Tosheff, in a press conference just days after the shooting, family and law enforcement then pleaded with the community to come forward to law enforcement as soon as possible.

“If anyone knows anything please whatever little thing you think it might be even if it’s not important please come out and say something,” Jason’s grandmother said.

The District Attorney wouldn’t give other information about Rivera’s death, per the wishes of the family. Officials said, however, that the incident was not a random act of violence. The District Attorney called it a “senseless” and “brutal” incident.

“When you look at this little boy this 13-year-old boy, every person in this community should be on the same page. This child, no child, deserves to suffer in the way this child did. And this family deserves justice. This family deserves to face Jason’s killer, and for that killer to be held accountable,” Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said.

Rivera was a student at Lebanon Middle School and his family said he loved sports and video games.

“He was full of life. He would make anybody’s day better,” Jason’s aunt said. “He was smart, funny, outgoing.”

Jason’s family said he had his whole life ahead of him, his grandmother remembering the last time she saw him, just a few days before his death.

“Before he left my house on Sunday to go watch the Super Bowl, he said, ‘Grandma, I love you, and I’ll see you next weekend,’” she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the South Lebanon Township Police Department at 717-274-0482 or the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403. Individuals can also anonymously submit tips at 1-8004PA-TIPS.