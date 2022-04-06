LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon City Police Department has set up a card dropbox for the family of Lt. William Lebo and the two officers injured shot last month in Lebanon City.

The department says a card collection box has been set up in the department’s lobby on 400 S. 8th Street.

Lebanon Police are also working on setting up an account for financial donations to ensure that all donations go toward the officers and their families. More information on how to assist the officers will be released at a later date.

A celebration of life honoring Lt. Lebo will be held at The Giant Center in Hershey on April 8 at 11 a.m. Details regarding attendance were not immediately released to the public.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

Lt. Lebo was shot while responding to a burglary in Lebanon on March 31. Two other officers were injured and are recovering in area hospitals. Authorities say the man who shot police died in a shootout.

Lt. Lebo was set to retire at the age of 64 on May 1, 2022, after 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department.

A Lebanon Police honor guard removes the casket of slain officer Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, to the Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pa, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)



Parole officers salute the hearse carrying the remains of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, Pa., to Lebanon, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

The family of slain Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, watch as his casket is returned to Lebanon, Pa., after an autopsy in Allentown, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

On Saturday first responders from across the state escorted Lt. Lebo’s body from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown back home to Lebanon City. Hundreds lined the streets for the procession as his flag-draped casket was transported by his fellow officers.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on April 8, the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral.