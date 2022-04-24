LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A news conference was held in Lebanon on Sunday, April 24 to discuss the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Nearly 80% of the Latino community in the city of Lebanon is Puerto Rican. People around the region decided it was time to have a parade in the month of June.

It will feature plenty of live bands, dancing, and floats throughout the parade route.

Organizers say it is about bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.

“We have been here for about three years and we say the need to gather up all the Puerto Ricans and to talk about our culture and we could not have done it without our mayor Sherry Cappello,” Parade Organizer Lisandro Tejada said.

The parade will take place on Sunday, June 26 in the city of Lebanon.