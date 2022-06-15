LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s has announced on Wednesday, June 15 that their 18th Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) room located inside their Lebanon location has opened.

The Pennsylvania-based chain continues to grow its VGT business which is the largest in the state and is looking to add more VGT locations in 2022.

“At Rutter’s, we constantly evolve our offering to give customers what they want,” Sarah Dotzel, Rutter’s Director of Gaming and Assistant General Counsel said. “Gaming has been a popular addition for many of our loyal customers since we opened our first room in 2019. Over the next several years, we plan on expanding our footprint and gaming presence to many more locations throughout Pennsylvania.”

VGT rooms are open 24 hours a day to those who are 21 years of age or older. There are five separate gaming machines, each offering a variety of games.

For more information about Rutter’s, click here.