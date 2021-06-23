Lebanon to host first Pride event this weekend

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon will hold its first Pride event in support of its LGBTQ+ community members.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 26, and will feature Zumba, a DJ, a potluck and a drag show. A portion of South Eight Street will be shut down from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. right in front of the music venue and art gallery called “The Church.”

An organizer says it is not just about gay pride, but about showing love to everyone.

“It’s all about love and it’s all about the community and it’s about the kids because the kids don’t know what we’ve gone through being adults and over the years of fighting for our rights,” Richard Turner (Whitley Nycole Deaire’), organizer of Lebanon’s Got Pride, said.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend. There is a $10 cover charge for the drag show which starts at 8:00 p.m.