Lebanon Township motorcyclist dies in crash

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) –A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Lebanon last week.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. on June 4, 36-year-old James Miller was riding his motorcycle north on N. 9th Street when he struck a motor vehicle traveling east on Guilford Street as it proceeded into the intersection.

The operator of the vehicle was a 76-year-old man who was not injured in the crash. Miller died of injuries sustained in the crash and police say he was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Lebanon City Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or 717-272-6611.