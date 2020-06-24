Live Now
Lebanon VA installs UV air filters to help fight the spread of COVID-19

Lebanon

by: WHTM Staff

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Hospital has a new tool to help protect patients and staff from the coronavirus.

New UV air filters add an additional layer of safety by treating the air 24/7 to reduce harmful viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

The Lebanon VA has seen more than 150 cases of COVID-19 over the past few months. Officials say this will give everyone more confidence going forward.

“By putting these in the rooms where people are working, interacting, and interfacing with the environment we actually have the ability to treat the air continuously 24/7 365, 7 days a week,” said Linda Lee, Chief of medical affairs at UV Angel.

The UV equipment was installed in the isolation wing. VA officials are considering adding it to the rest of the facility as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

