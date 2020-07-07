Lebanon VA Medical Center conducted nearly 7,000 telehealth appointments

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has conducted nearly 7,000 telehealth appointments this year through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.

VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. As in-person interactions decreased in response to the pandemic, VA Video Connect supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home.

VA is also taking strides to bridge the digital divide for Veterans who lack the technology or broadband internet connectivity required to participate in VA telehealth services.

“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for Veterans,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”

For more information about VA’s telehealth services visit connectedcare.va.gov.

