LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon VA Medical Center physician was recently awarded the 2021 Medicine Clerkship Teacher of the Year award.

Dr. Adam J. Albert won the award for Affiliate Faculty in the Medicine Category from the Penn State College of Medicine. This is the second time Dr. Albert has received the award, with the first time being in 2016.

The award is given based on student evaluations which stated Dr. Albert’s genuine concern and dedication to individual learners as well as his commitment to teaching by time spent both during and outside of rounds calls.

“It’s a privilege to teach future doctors. I always hear our Veterans comment on how they enjoy working with the medical students as well as residents and being able to make their education more meaningful is an honor for our Veterans,” Dr. Albert said when asked about receiving the award.

Lebanon VA Medical Center partners with Penn State College of Medicine and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, serving a big role in health education providing inter-professional education and training for medical students, physician assistant students, and residents.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, click here.