Lebanon VA Medical Center limits services at its five VA Community Clinics due to COVID-19 pandemic

For Immediate Release – March 30, 2020

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)N — Lebanon VA Medical Center has announced that its five VA Community Clinics located in Wyomissing, Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville and York will be limiting services, effective March 31, 2020, to protect the safety of Veterans and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All scheduled outpatient Community Clinic visits will be conducted via a telephone or video visit or rescheduled as appropriate. Walk-in appointments at VA Community Clinics will not be available. Labs will only be drawn at the main Lebanon campus. A health care provider team remains always available to address Veterans health care needs. Veterans needing a telephone appointment can call (717) 272-6621, ext. 5105. All providers caring for Veterans will have access to necessary medical records. Any Veterans having a medical or mental health emergency should, as always, dial 911 immediately.

To help us address the most urgent needs first, we ask that Veterans use one of our online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. Veterans can:

Use Secure Messaging. You can send a secure message via My HealtheVet to your provider about any health concern or question via www.myhealth.va.gov.

You can send a secure message via My HealtheVet to your provider about any health concern or question via www.myhealth.va.gov. Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect now, you can prepare yourself.

Because this is a dynamic and changing situation, the best way to get the most up-to-date facility information is to routinely check Lebanon VA Medical Center’s website at www.lebanon.va.gov.

VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.